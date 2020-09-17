Chelsea FC attack can now rival Liverpool FC’s front three, claims pundit

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Tony Cascarino has claimed that Chelsea FC now have the most exciting front three in the Premier League ahead of Liverpool FC.

The Blues have been very active in the summer transfer window and they have made seven new signings to bolster their squad so far as they prepared for Frank Lampard’s second campaign in charge.

Chelsea FC have bolstered their attacking options with the additions of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech this summer, and they have also brought in the likes of Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr to add to their choices at the back.

Werner and Havertz both made their Premier League debuts on Monday night as they helped Chelsea FC to claim a 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion and get their campaign off to a positive start.

Cascarino believes that the Blues’ front three of Havertz, Werner and Christian Pulisic have what it takes to be more prolific in front of goal than Liverpool FC’s formidable front three of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Writing in his column for The Times, Cascarino said: “I cannot wait to see Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic leading the line for Chelsea.

“Frank Lampard’s team now have the most exciting front three in the Premier League and, whisper it, they have what it takes to be more prolific than Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino at Liverpool.

“[Christian] Pulisic and Havertz are blessed with pace and great technique, and [Timo] Werner is a lethal finisher.

“Havertz, in particular, is going to be a massive player for Chelsea. He is a better acquisition this summer than Jadon Sancho would be.”

Chelsea FC are now preparing for a stern test of their Premier League title credentials when they take on Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues are aiming to try and challenge for the Premier League title this term after they ended up in fourth place in Lampard’s first campaign in charge last season.

