Ben Chilwell sends message to new Chelsea FC signing Kai Havertz after hat-trick

Kai Havertz (Photo: Screengrab)

Ben Chilwell took to Twitter to congratulate Kai Havertz on his first hat-trick for Chelsea FC in their 6-0 win against Barnsley in the League Cup on Wednesday night.

The Germany international silenced his critics with a brilliant hat-trick in a resounding Carabao Cup win at Stamford Bridge to book Chelsea FC’s place in the fourth round.

Tammy Abraham broke the deadlock in the 19th minute before Havertz doubled the home side’s lead with his first goal for the west London side.

Ross Barkley made it 3-0 before Havertz scored twice in 10 minutes to complete his first hat-trick for Lampard’s side.

Chilwell managed to register an assist on his debut for Chelsea FC after the left-back teed up Olivier Giroud to complete the 6-0 rout.

Summer signing Chilwell then took to Twitter to send a message to the 21-year-old after Havertz’s three-goal haul in the Carabao Cup third round.

Chilwell wrote on Twitter: “Debut and assist. Great team performance, well done lads! Shoutout @kaihavertz29 on the hat-trick @ChelseaFC.”

Havertz received criticism for his subdued performances against Brighton and Liverpool FC following his move to Stamford Bridge earlier this month.

Chelsea FC signed Havertz in a £71m deal from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen to make the playmaker the second-most expensive signing in the west London side’s history.

Chilwell was also one of eight new arrivals at Stamford Bridge this summer after the England international completed a move to Chelsea FC from Leicester.

Chelsea FC suffered a 2-0 loss to defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge last weekend after Andreas Christensen was sent off and Sadio Mane scored twice in the second half.

The Blues will take on West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

