Jamie Carragher sends warning to Chelsea FC about Kai Havertz

Jamie Carragher has admitted that he’s unsure where Kai Havertz will play in the Chelsea FC team after the playmaker was substituted in Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC.

The Germany international completed a £71m move to Chelsea FC from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in the 2020 summer transfer window, becoming the second-most expensive signing in the west London side’s history.

Havertz started alongside fellow summer signing Timo Werner against Liverpool FC but the German attacker was subdued during his 45 minutes on the pitch.

The 21-year-old produced a dangerous cross from a set-piece before a miscued shot in an otherwise disappointing first-half performance for the German midfielder.

Frank Lampard was forced to sacrifice Havertz at half-time following Andreas Christensen’s sending off for a cynical foul on Sadio Mane at the end of the first half.

The German playmaker made his Chelsea FC debut against Brighton last week but the summer signing had a muted impact in their 3-1 win at the Amex Stadium.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher questioned whether Havertz can fit into Lampard’s system at Chelsea FC following his subdued performance in their 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC.

“I do look and think, ‘where does Havertz play? Where does he fit into a 4-3-3?'” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“He almost looks like a number 10 and we don’t see them as much in football now.

“Where he played today, I don’t think that suited Chelsea.”

Havertz scored 46 times in 150 games over four seasons for Bayer Leverkusen to build a reputation as one of the brightest talents in German football.

The 21-year-old is one of seven new signings at the west London side as Lampard continues his quest to improve his Chelsea FC squad.

The Blues will look to bounce back from their Premier League defeat when Chelsea FC make the trip to West Brom next Saturday.

