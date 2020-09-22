Jamie Redknapp tells Frank Lampard where to play new Chelsea FC signing

Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp has instructed Frank Lampard to play Kai Havertz in a number 10 role in the Chelsea FC team.

The German playmaker started his second successive Premier League game against defending champions Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

The Chelsea FC manager opted to deploy Havertz in a support role behind compatriot Timo Werner for the clash against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Havertz struggled to have a decisive impact on the top of the table clash as Liverpool FC were able to contain the highly-rated 21-year-old in the first half.

The summer signing provided a teasing cross for his Chelsea FC team-mates from a set-piece that earned praise from Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville on co-commentary.

However, Havertz was relatively muted before Lampard sacrificed his £71m signing at half-time after Andreas Christensen was sent off at the end of the first half.

Sky Sports pundit Redknapp urged Lampard to use Havertz in a number 10 role rather than up front or on the wing following Chelsea FC’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC.

“You’ve got to give Havertz time. We have to be careful. We’re judging a player. You’ve got (Christian) Pulisic and (Hakim) Ziyech to come in (as well),” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“I think Havertz is a number 10. With the three they played in midfield today, you need a bit more craft.

“Are we sitting here and questioning Havertz, he’s been here two minutes?”

Havertz was the seventh new arrival at the west London club in the summer transfer window after Chelsea FC won the race to sign the Germany international in a £71m deal from Bayer Leverkusen.

The German star scored 46 times in 150 games during his four seasons as a regular in the Bayer Leverkusen team to earn rave reviews.

Chelsea FC will look to return to winning ways in the Premier League when the Blues make the trip to West Brom next weekend.

