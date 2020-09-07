Nicolas Anelka predicts where Chelsea FC will finish this season

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Nicolas Anelka reckons Chelsea FC have a “great chance” to win the Premier League title this season.

The Blues have been the busiest club in the summer transfer window after Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard brought in six marquee signings ahead of the new Premier League season.

Chelsea FC agreed a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax earlier this year before Timo Werner completed a move to the west London side from RB Leipzig at the start of the summer transfer window.

Lampard has taken steps to improve the Blues defence with proven talent after the club legend spent £50m on Leicester full-back Ben Chilwell and signing PSG legend Thiago Silva and Nice defender Malang Sarr on free transfers.

The former England international took his summer spending to over £200m when Chelsea FC signed promising Germany international Kai Havertz in a £71m deal from Bayer Leverkusen last week.

Lampard’s seventh new arrival of the summer is Xavier Mbuyamba but the former FC Barcelona youth star is a prospect for future seasons rather than the upcoming campaign.

Former Chelsea FC striker Anelka believes that Lampard is building a squad capable of challenging Liverpool FC and Manchester City for the title this season.

‘I think they have a great chance to win the title. It depends on what Liverpool and Manchester City will do as well,” Anelka told Stadium Astro, as quoted by Metro.

“But he’s got the quality to finish fourth in the league last season and, with the signings, he’s got the quality to win it.

“It depends after in terms of the experience of the players whether they are strong enough to race until the end but the quality is in Chelsea as well.

“So I believe first, second or third. We will see a great Chelsea at the end.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last season to secure a spot in the Champions League in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

The Blues will start the new Premier League campaign against Brighton at the Amex Stadium next Monday when Ziyech, Werner, Silva, Sarr and Havertz could make their debuts.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip