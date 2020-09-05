Timo Werner (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Olivier Giroud has declared that he is ready to battle with new Chelsea FC signing Timo Werner for a starting spot in Frank Lampard’s team this season.

The France international is facing increased competition for a starting spot after Chelsea FC signed Werner in a £53m deal from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

Werner arrives in the Premier League with a prolific reputation following his standout performances in the German top flight for RB Leipzig over the past four seasons.

The German centre-forward scored 95 times in 159 games for RB Leipzig, including a career-best return of 28 goals in 34 games in the Bundesliga last term.

Giroud, on the other hand, scored eight times in 18 games in the Premier League last season to help the west London side finish in fourth place and secure their spot in the Champions League.

The former Arsenal striker is relishing the challenge of fighting with Werner for a starting spot under Lampard in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season.

“In every big club, there’s competition, and it always motivated me to fight for my spot,” Giroud is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“Now, I’m not naive and I know that the club bought Werner to put him on the pitch. One thing’s for sure: we don’t have the same profile, he likes to go on the sides, he did it with his club and his national team.

“If it was a striker with a similar profile, I would have been more worried, but I think with the different games and the different teams we’ll play.

“The coach will choose different tactical systems and I really hope I’ll play, following what I did last year.”

Chelsea FC have signed six new players in the summer transfer window ahead of the imminent arrival of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Blues snapped up Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech in a deal agreed earlier this year before Chelsea FC signed RB Leipzig’s Werner at the start of the summer transfer window.

The west London side got a £50m deal for Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell over the line before the Blues signed Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva and Nice full-back Malang Sarr on free transfers. They also wrapped up a deal to bring in Xavier Mbuyamba from FC Barcelona.

