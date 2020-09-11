Paul Merson makes prediction about Chelsea FC this season

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson believes Chelsea FC can challenge for the Premier League title this season thanks to Frank Lampard’s shrewd signings in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Blues legend led Chelsea FC to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last term after Lampard took over the reins from Maurizio Sarri last summer.

Lampard’s side struggled for consistency throughout his debut campaign in charge of the west London outfit, conceding more goals than any other team in the top 10.

The Chelsea FC manager has bolstered his attacking options with the signing of Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz in deals worth in excess of £150m.

Lampard has also attempted to address the west London side’s defensive problems by signing experienced Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva and Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell.

The Blues snapped up Nice defender Malang Sarr on a free transfer, while Chelsea FC have one eye on the future with the addition of Xavier Mbuyamba from FC Barcelona.

Chelsea FC finished 33 points adrift of Premier League champions Liverpool FC last season to highlight the gap between the two sides.

However, Sky Sports pundit Merson believes Chelsea FC can challenge Liverpool FC and Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

“Chelsea have bought brilliantly,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“Ben Chilwell is a great signing. Yes, Marcos Alonso delivered goals, but Chelsea were weak down the left last season and needed a full-back to defend.

“Thiago Silva looks a shrewd piece of business, he a proper centre-half. If Chelsea can get a good year out of him, they have a chance.

“People highlight the fact that he’s 35-years-old, but football is about now, not four or five years down the line.

“Managers haven’t got four or five years, there is no point in them going out and buying a player for the future.

“If they do that, they will be watching that player from the TV after getting the sack!”

Chelsea FC missed out on their first trophy under Lampard last season after a 2-1 defeat by Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

The Blues will start the 2020-21 Premier League season with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Monday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip