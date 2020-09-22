Frank Lampard gives verdict on Timo Werner’s display in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard praised Chelsea FC striker Timo Werner for a positive performance in an otherwise disappointing 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Werner started his second successive Premier League fixture for the visit of Liverpool FC, who the Germany international was previously linked with before his £54m switch to west London this summer.

While Liverpool FC were dominant in the first half at Stamford Bridge, Werner’s pace on the counter-attack presented the Reds with a problem in the top of the table clash.

However, Andreas Christensen’s sending off at the end of the first half meant Werner’s ability to have an impact on the Premier League clash was somewhat limited.

Sadio Mane scored twice in the second half to put Liverpool FC in charge of the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Werner managed to win a second-half penalty after Liverpool FC signing Thiago Alcantara clipped the German striker in the penalty area but Jorgino’s spot-kick attempt was saved by Alisson Becker.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Werner’s performance at Stamford Bridge, Lampard heaped praise on the Chelsea FC summer signing.

“I’m very pleased with his start,” Lampard said of Werner.

“We brought him to the club for the attributes that we’re seeing – speed, individual moments and we will see goals from him.

“In the second half it was difficult for him but he came up with a moment that could have got us back into the game.

“I’m delighted with him and we’re going to see a lot more.”

Chelsea FC were 3-1 winners against Brighton at the Amex Stadium in their Premier League opener last week.

The Blues will be hoping to return to winning ways in the Premier League when Chelsea FC make the trip to West Brom on Saturday evening.

Chelsea FC will host London rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park at the start of October.

