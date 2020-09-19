Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC to share the spoils at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

The Premier League champions were 4-3 winners against promoted side Leeds United at Anfield last weekend to make a winning start to the 2020-21 season.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick in their seven-goal thriller to help the defending champions make a winning start to the defence of their top-flight crown.

Liverpool FC are sitting behind Arsenal and Chelsea FC in the Premier League standings after the first round of fixtures.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, were 3-1 winners against Brighton at the Amex Stadium courtesy of goals from Kurt Zouma, Jorginho and Reece James.

The Blues have signed seven new players in the 2020 summer transfer window in an attempt to close the 33-point gap between themselves and Liverpool FC.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC to play out a 1-1 draw in the top of the table clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

“Chelsea kicked off their campaign with a good win over Brighton while Liverpool’s performance against Leeds was a bit patchier, but with the same result,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“You wouldn’t call it a mediocre display by the Reds, because their forwards got four goals, but it was the first time for a while that they weren’t joined up from front to back.

“The defence was all over the place and yet the front three were excellent.

“It’s nothing to worry about as a one off, though, and in terms of joining things up Thiago Alcantara’s arrival from Bayern Munich will strengthen their midfield. He is an upgrade on Georginio Wijnaldum, put it that way.”

Liverpool FC were 2-1 winners against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge last season thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds edged to a 5-3 victory over Chelsea FC in the reverse fixture at Anfield earlier this year en route to winning the Premier League title.

Chelsea FC were 2-0 winners against Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge before the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to West Brom on Saturday 26 September, while Liverpool FC will take on Arsenal on Monday 28 September.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip