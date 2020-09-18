Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC

England legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC to play out a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The defending Premier League champions will face the first test of their title defence when Jurgen Klopp’s side make the trip to the English capital to take on Chelsea FC.

Liverpool FC were 4-3 winners against promoted side Leeds United in their Premier League opener at Anfield last weekend thanks to Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick.

Chelsea FC were 3-1 winners against Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday night thanks to goals from Jorginho, Reece James and Kurt Zouma at the Amex Stadium.

Frank Lampard’s side are sat in second place in the Premier League table ahead of Liverpool FC thanks to their superior goal difference.

Former Reds striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to draw 2-2 with Liverpool FC in their top of the table clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

“This is clearly the stand-out fixture of Matchday 2 and I can’t wait to watch these fiercely competitive rivals go head-to-head,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Chelsea started their Premier League campaign with a 3-1 win away at the Amex stadium and Frank Lampard will have been pleased with the way that some of his new signings seem to be settling in.

“Timo Werner was a constant threat to Brighton and looks like he is going to adapt very quickly to the rigours of the Premier League.

“Liverpool beat Leeds United 4-3 in their opening day fixture and while Jurgen Klopp will have been delighted to see his strikers picking up where they left off last season, he will have been concerned with the way Leeds picked their defence apart on way too many occasions.

“If there is one certainty in this match, it’s that there will be goals! I fancy an entertaining, end to end clash between the two sides with honours even at the final whistle. 2-2 for me.”

Liverpool FC were 2-1 winners against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge last season thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds edged to a thrilling 5-3 win against Lampard’s side in the reverse fixture at Anfield earlier this summer.

The Merseyside outfit beat Chelsea FC in the Uefa Super Cup to win their second trophy under Klopp at the start of the 2019-20 season.

However, Chelsea FC were 2-0 winners against Liverpool FC in the FA Cup.

Liverpool FC have only signed Greece international Konstantinos Tsimikas in an £11.75m deal from Olympiacos this summer, while Chelsea FC have signed seven new players to overhaul Lampard’s squad.

