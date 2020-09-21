Cesc Fabregas makes claim about Sadio Mane after Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win at Chelsea FC

Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Cesc Fabregas has hailed Sadio Mane as the best player in the world after Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Senegal international started alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino as part of Jurgen Klopp’s customary front three in west London.

While Liverpool FC were on top throughout the first half, Mane was involved in the game’s turning point just before half-time in the Premier League clash.

Mane raced onto Jordan Henderson’s through-ball but Andreas Christensen brought down the Liverpool FC forward with Kepa Arrizabalaga stranded.

Christensen was sent off and Liverpool FC broke the deadlock just five minutes into the second half when Roberto Firmino’s cross picked out Mane.

The Liverpool FC number 11 steered a header into the far corner of the net past Kepa to open his account for the Premier League season.

Mane doubled Liverpool FC’s lead when the Senegal forward was rewarded for closing down Kepa when he intercepted the goalkeeper’s wayward pass and produced a simple finish.

Chelsea FC’s misery was compounded when Jorginho’s penalty was saved by Alisson Becker after new signing Thiago Alcantara clipped Timo Werner.

Former Blues midfielder Fabregas hailed Mane as the best player in the world following his performance at Stamford Bridge.

Fabregas wrote on Twitter: “I’ll say it again. Mané best player in the League.”

The Premier League champions will return to top-flight action with a trip to Arsenal at Anfield on Monday 28 September.

Liverpool FC have signed Olympiakos defender Kostas Tmiskas, Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago and Wolves forward Diogo Jota in the summer transfer window.

