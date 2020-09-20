‘Exceptional’: Gary Neville raves about Sadio Mane after Liverpool FC’s win at Chelsea FC

Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Gary Neville hailed Sadio Mane’s “exceptional” work-rate after the Liverpool FC forward scored twice in Sunday’s win at Chelsea FC.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick in Liverpool FC’s 4-3 win against Leeds United last weekend but it was Mane’s turn to be the Merseyside outfit’s match-winner in west London on Sunday.

Liverpool FC dominated most of the first half but Chelsea FC posed a threat on the break thanks to their summer signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

But the Premier League champions were handed the numerical advantage when Andreas Christensen was sent off for denying a goal-scoring chance after a foul on Mane.

Liverpool FC made the breakthrough just five minutes into the second half as Mane scored his first goal of the season.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino combined before Mane managed to steer a header into the corner away from Kepa.

The Senegal international made his second goal when he lost possession but managed to press and intercept Kepa’s wayward pass before producing a simple finish.

Sky Sports pundit Neville was full of praise for Mane after his two-goal haul in Liverpool FC’s win at Chelsea FC on Sunday night.

“He is an exceptional talent but his work rate is equally as exceptional,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“He harasses. He presses. He loses the ball and he’s angry at himself.

“Forget Kepa, Mane knows Kepa is taking a chance. It’s brilliant from the Liverpool forward. Any young football player or fan at home, he’s an example to watch.

“When you lose the ball or make a mistake, that’s how you react.”

Mane has scored two goals in two games in the Premier League this season after the Senegal forward finished with 18 goals in the top flight last term.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to leaders Arsenal at Anfield on Monday 28 September.

