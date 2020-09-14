‘Woah’: Gary Lineker reacts to Chelsea FC star’s goal in 3-1 win at Brighton

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to lavish praise on Reece James after he scored a superb goal in Chelsea FC’s 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Blues headed into the game looking to make a positive start to Frank Lampard’s second season in charge and on the back of a busy transfer window which has seen them sign seven new players so far.

Jorginho fired Chelsea FC into the lead in the 23rd minute when he converted his penalty after Timo Werner was brought down by Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

Brighton levelled in the 55th minute when Leandro Trossard fired home a brilliant swerving effort for the home side.

But the scoreline remained level for just 100 seconds, with James netting a superb powerful shot into the top right-hand corner to score his first Premier League goal in the 56th minute.

James then turned provider in the 66th minute when his corner was turned home by Kurt Zouma courtesy of a deflection.

James, 20, will be hoping to build on his breakthrough campaign at Chelsea FC under Lampard last season, and England legend lineker was very impressed by the youngster’s strike.

Posting on Twitter immediately after the goal, Lineker said: “Woah…what a hit from @reecejames_24. Sensational goal. #BHACHE.”

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton was equally impressed by James’ goal.

“Wow. This is brilliant from Reece James!” Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I don’t think you can blame Mat Ryan for that. He’s caught it absolutely flush. He’s powered it into the top corner. Absolutely stunning.”

Next up for Chelsea FC is their home clash against defending champions Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will then play West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Manchester United in their following Premier League games.

