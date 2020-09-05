Gary Neville claims Chelsea FC have a problem on their hands

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Photo: YouTube)

Gary Neville believes that Frank Lampard has a “problem” on his hands with regards to Kepa Arrizabalaga’s situation at Chelsea FC.

The Spanish goalkeeper’s situation at Stamford Bridge has been a major talking point this summer amid speculation about his long-term future at the west London club.

Kepa, 25, fell out of favour under Lampard towards the end of last season and he has struggled to produce consistent form for the Blues since signing for them from Athletic Bilbao in a £71m deal in August 2018.

Chelsea FC have been linked with moves to bring in replacement goalkeepers this summer as Lampard considers reshuffling his pack between the posts ahead of his second season in charge.

Former Manchester United defender Neville believes that Chelsea FC have a significant problem on their hands with Kepa, given that they shelled out a record fee for a goalkeeper to bring him to Stamford Bridge two summers ago.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Neville said: “Lampard will act, he’s [Kepa] not settled at all at Chelsea and he’s not been particularly good.

“David De Gea has been good at United for five or six years so I think he deserves more credit and more of a chance because he has come through a difficult early period but then he was world-class for four of five seasons and was Manchester United’s player of the year.

“Kepa is struggling at Chelsea and I don’t think Frank Lampard fancies him.”

Neville continued: “The problem they’ve got is that they spent £70m on him which is just an enormous amount of money and they won’t get that back.

“Frank Lampard has left him out now numerous times so he’s not hidden the fact that he doesn’t quite like the way he’s performing so they’ve got a real challenge with the acquisition.

“I think Kepa’s said he’s fighting for his spot. We’ll see what happens but I know the manager doesn’t like him.”

Chelsea FC have been very busy in the summer transfer window so far, with the Blues having already completed deals for the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell.

Lampard will be aiming for his side to challenge the likes of Liverpool FC and Manchester City for the Premier League title next season after they finished fourth last term.

The Blues will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on 14 September.

