Gary Neville: What I really think about Chelsea FC this season

Gary Neville believes that Chelsea FC are set for an exciting season after Roman Abramovich was “invigorated” by Frank Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

The former England midfielder led the Blues to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League table last season as he helped them to book their spot in the Champions League for this term.

Lampard was widely praised for placing his faith in youth last season and giving the likes of Tammy Abraham, Reece James, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori chances to impress.

Chelsea FC have been very busy in the summer transfer window, with the Blues having brought in a number of new signings including the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell.

The west London side will be aiming to try and challenge for the Premier League title this season as they look to improve on their fourth-placed finish from last term.

Now, former Manchester United defender Neville has explained what he thinks has been going on behind the scenes at the west London club in recent months.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said: “Chelsea’s interesting because Roman Abramovich has wanted for 15 years a flamboyant team, and every time he’s gone for the flamboyant managers to try and get the flamboyant team, he’s been pulled back to that more methodical type of approach that’s been successful for the club.

“I think this year he’s probably investing, partly because of Covid and he sees an opportunity to exploit the market, but I think because what Frank Lampard has done has invigorated him.

“The academy players finally coming through, the emergence of Christian Pulisic and other young players, a team that plays a different way, that’s more energetic and really good to watch.

“More inconsistent, less reliable, you always get that when you are trying to go with younger players and a different style, but I think that’s what he wants.

“He wants excitement, he wants thrill around Chelsea and that’s why he’s invested this summer, to go again at this moment because he sees a team that’s got something he’s always wanted.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday night as they look to get their season off to a positive start.

The west London side have not won the Premier League title since their triumph under Antonio Conte back in 2017.

