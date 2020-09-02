‘No doubt’: Summer Chelsea FC signing backed to be a big success

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Hakim Ziyech will be a big success at Chelsea FC in the coming seasons, according to former Ajax winger Jesper Olsen.

Ziyech is currently gearing up for his first season in English football after having completed his move to Stamford Bridge from the Dutch club this summer.

Chelsea FC secured a deal to bring the 27-year-old Morocco international to Stamford Bridge earlier in the year and the attacking midfielder will now be hoping to be able to make a positive start to his career at the west London club.

Ziyech scored 10 goals and made 16 assists for Ajax in all competitions last season before the Dutch league was abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The attacker is one of a host of new arrivals at Chelsea FC this summer, with Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva among the other big names to have made the switch to Stamford Bridge.

Now, Olsen has explained why he believes that Ziyech will be a big hit at Stamford Bridge from next season and beyond.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Olsen said: “There’s no doubt he will be a success at Chelsea.

“I think Frank Lampard has done a really good job. He knows the club inside out. Seems to be very good in terms of management and playing style.

“This is the important thing, he wants to attack and play offensive football. That will not be a problem [for Ziyech].

Chelsea FC will commence their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday 14 September.

The Blues – who finished in third place in the Premier League table last season – will then take on Liverpool FC at Anfield on 20 September as they aim to make a positive start to the new campaign.

Chelsea FC have not won the Premier League title since their triumph under Antonio Conte in 2017.

