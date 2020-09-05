Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink predicts where Chelsea FC will finish next season

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC will not be title challengers next season because they will need time for their new signings to adapt to life at Stamford Bridge, according to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

The west London side have been very busy in the summer transfer window, with the Blues having brought in a number of big-name signings ahead of Frank Lampard’s second season in charge.

Lampard led Chelsea FC to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last season, and the Blues will be hoping to challenge for the top-flight crown next term.

Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell are among the big-name additions to have arrived at the west London club ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Despite their big spending in the summer transfer window, former Chelsea FC star Hasselbaink is not expecting to see Lampard’s side challenge the likes of Liverpool FC and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table next season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Hasselbaink said: “Chelsea needed to bring in new faces and they are doing it aggressively. What I like most is that things have been done quickly.

“Timo Werner was done quickly, as was Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell. They certainly do need to improve on last season and to do that, they need to get closer to Liverpool and Man City.

“That gap needs to be closed. Do I think they will be Champions this year or even challenge for the league?

“No, I don’t think they are there yet, especially with all the new additions coming in who will need to be given time. But they definitely need to make that gap smaller.”

Chelsea FC will commence their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on 14 September.

The Blues missed out on a trophy last season after they were beaten by Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley at the start of August.

Chelsea FC have not won the Premier League title since their triumph under Antonio Conte back in 2017.

