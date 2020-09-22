Kai Havertz admits he’s living a ‘dream’ playing for Chelsea FC

Kai Havertz (Photo: Screengrab)

Kai Havertz has admitted that it is “dream come true” to play for Chelsea FC and he wants to follow in Michael Ballack’s footsteps at Stamford Bridge.

The young Germany international is currently settling into life at the west London club after having signed for the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the month.

Havertz has already made two Premier League starts for Chelsea FC under Frank Lampard this season but he was substituted at half-time during the Blues’ disappointing 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC on Sunday night.

The 21-year-old played 80 minutes of Chelsea FC’s Premier League opener against Brighton and Hove Albion as he helped the Blues to claim a 3-1 win on the south coast.

Havertz arrives at Chelsea FC with a big reputation, with the German forward having scored 46 goals in 150 games for Bayer Leverkusen in all competitions.

He has now admitted that he is relishing the chance to impress at Stamford Bridge under Lampard as he looks to try and help Chelsea FC challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Havertz said: “As a kid you always dream to play in a club like Chelsea, and you remember all the games they played in the Champions League.

“They won many great titles, and that is what I want to do in the future as well. So of course when you watch football as a kid you always dream to play in a stadium like Stamford Bridge.

“So now for me it’s a dream come true, and now I have to work hard and do my best for the club.

“Michael Ballack was a very, very big player, he also played for Leverkusen and Bayern Munich. He was also a hero of course when I was younger, and he played for Chelsea as well.

“I liked him as a player very much, he played in my position and he was a midfield player who wanted to score a lot of goals. And I think of course I try to score goals as well, like him.

“He was always a very big player for me, but I’ve never spoken to him. I’m thankful to play in a club where he played as well.”

Havertz will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action on Saturday evening with a trip to West Bromwich Albion.

Before that, the Blues will take on Barnsley in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday night.

