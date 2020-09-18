Kai Havertz and Timo Werner warn Chelsea FC team-mates about Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Kai Havertz and Timo Werner have both warned their Chelsea FC team-mates to expect a difficult test when the Blues host defending champions Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday.

The pair both made their Premier League debuts for Chelsea FC on Monday night as they helped the west London side to claim a 3-1 win over Brighton in their top-flight opener on the south coast.

Chelsea FC will now turn their attentions towards their crunch showdown with Jurgen Klopp’s men at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as they bid to try and make it back to back wins in the top flight.

Liverpool FC started their season with a 4-3 win over Leeds United at Anfield last weekend and Klopp’s side will be eager to claim the three points at Stamford Bridge as they look to lay down a marker for the season ahead.

Summer Chelsea FC signing Werner has warned his team-mates that they will have to be in top form if they want to be able to stop Klopp’s men this weekend.

Werner said: “I’m looking forward to the game because you have a lot of good teams, but with Liverpool you have one of the best teams in the world.

“They won the league last year and they have the same team as last year, so they will be as strong as last year.

“So it will be a really good challenge for us to test how far we are.”

Meanwhile, fellow new Chelsea FC signing Havertz echoed his national team-mate’s thoughts as the Blues prepare for their clash against the Merseyside outfit.

Havertz said: “Of course they is one of the best teams in the world. We show respect but we are a very great team as well.

“It will be a very hard game but for them also. We will work hard and I think we will have a chance to take points.”

Chelsea FC are looking to challenge for the Premier League title this season after Frank Lampard led the Blues to a fourth-placed finish in the table last term.

The west London side have not won the title since their triumph under Antonio Conte in 2017.

