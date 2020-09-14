Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright believes that Chelsea FC have found themselves a guaranteed source of goals in the shape of Timo Werner.

The Germany international completed his big-money move to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig back in June and the forward could make his Premier League debut for the Blues when they travel to Brighton on Monday night.

Werner, 24, arrives at Stamford Bridge with an impressive reputation, with the forward having scored 34 goals in 45 games in all competitions for RB Leipzig last season.

The attacking midfielder will be hoping to hit the ground running in the Premier League as he bids to try and help Chelsea FC mount a title challenge in Frank Lampard’s second campaign in charge.

Arsenal legend Wright feels that Werner is likely to develop into a key player for the Blues in the seasons to come and says that he will be a reliable source of goals for the west London side.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wright said: “This guy Timo Werner, I watched him in that competition before the World Cup with guys like Goretzka and you watch him and you think to yourself you can see what it is.

“It’s the sharpness and just how clinical he is and when you look at the way he is, you know when you look at a striker he knows he’s going to score.

“He’s got a kind of persona about him where he feels: ‘I am going to Chelsea and I am going to score and I’m going to do very well’.

“You have to look at Tammy [Abraham] and the guys and think to yourself you need to tap into how he thinks. Because when I watch him when he walks out he’s got a look on his face where I’m going to score, I’m going to link up, I’m going to do my stuff and I’m going to score.

“He’s got it, he’s got the striker vibe. It’s what Shearer was like. You look at Shearer and you watch him walk into a room, he looks like if there was a goal in this room I’m going to score it.

“Teddy Sheringham, Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler you look at those players and he’s got that.”

Werner scored 95 goals in 159 games for RB Leipzig across four seasons before his transfer to Chelsea FC was confirmed this summer.

The Blues – who have not won the title since 2017 – have been one of the busiest teams in the Premier League during the summer transfer window, with Chelsea FC having signed seven new players including Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip