Jamie Carragher: Chelsea FC still need to make these two signings

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher believes that Chelsea FC still need to make further signings this summer despite having already spent big in the transfer window.

The Blues have been one of the busiest clubs in the division this summer, with Frank Lampard’s side having brought in seven new players ahead of the new campaign.

Chelsea FC have signed the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva this summer as Lampard prepares for his second season in charge.

The west London side will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday night as they bid to get their season off to a positive start.

However, with the transfer window not due to close until 5 October, Liverpool FC legend Carragher feels that the Blues would be wise to add a new goalkeeper and central defender to their squad.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Carragher said: “Playing at Anfield towards the end of the season was the perfect example of Chelsea – goals going in at either end – and I still think that will be the case.

“They’ll be a great watch but until they sort out the goalkeeping situation and centre-back, to be honest.

“I love Thiago Silva, he’s been fantastic, but to come to the Premier League at 35, almost 36, is a tough ask.

“We’ve seen players like Laurent Blanc who came and played with Gary [Neville] at Manchester United. Blanc was a World Cup winner and found it tough when he came so it’s not easy to come in.”

Chelsea FC will be aiming to close the gap to the likes of Liverpool FC and Manchester City at the top of the table this season.

The west London side finished in fourth place in the Premier League last term under Lampard and missed out on a trophy after they lost to Arsenal in the FA Cup final back in August.

After their trip to Brighton, Chelsea FC will take on Liverpool FC, West Brom, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Manchester United in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip