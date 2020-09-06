Joachim Low reacts to Chelsea FC signing Kai Havertz

Timo Werner (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Joachim Low has admitted that he has mixed emotions about Kai Havertz and Timo Werner signing for Chelsea FC this summer.

The pair became two of Chelsea FC’s new recruits in the summer transfer window as Frank Lampard moved quickly to bolster his squad ahead of his second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Werner signed for Chelsea FC in a big-money deal from RB Leipzig earlier in the summer, while Havertz was finally confirmed as a Chelsea FC player last week after months of speculation linking him with the move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Both of the Germany internationals arrive in England with big reputations and they will be aiming to try and help Chelsea FC mount a serious Premier League title challenge next season.

Germany boss Low has admitted that he was a little bit disappointed to see the pair leave the Bundesliga this summer but he hopes that the moves to Stamford Bridge will help them both to develop.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Low said: “I see it as negative when such great talents as Kai are no longer in the Bundesliga.

“But I also see the positives. The players develop their personalities abroad.

“I think if Kai and Timo take the next step at Chelsea, that will of course help us.”

Werner was in superb form for RB Leipzig last season and scored 28 goals and made eight assists in 34 Bundesliga games.

Havertz, meanwhile, also earned plenty of praise for his performances last term as he scored 12 goals and made six assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances for Bayer Leverkusen.

Chelsea FC will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on 14 September.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip