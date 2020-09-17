Kai Havertz makes honest admission after his Chelsea FC debut

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Kai Havertz has admitted that the Premier League is “much tougher” than the Bundesliga after he made his Chelsea FC debut on Monday night.

The Germany international was thrown straight into the starting line-up by Frank Lampard for their first game of the season at Brighton after he completed his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer window.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder played for 80 minutes and finished with a pass completion percentage of 88.9 in a decent debut showing from the new signing, as the Blues won 3-1 on the south coast.

Havertz is one of seven new signings at Stamford Bridge this summer and he will be aiming to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League as quickly as possible as the Blues aim to challenge for the title.

The forward has now admitted that the Premier League already feels tougher than the Bundesliga but he is relishing the chance to prove himself in England.

Speaking in an interview after Monday’s game, Havertz said: “It was a very tough game, very difficult because I had long holidays and I came back and trained for five or six days with the team.

“More important is that we won so I am very happy to make my debut.

“The Premier League is much tougher than the Bundesliga. I have seen that in training and saw it in the game as well. But I am happy to play 80 minutes and hopefully next week I will continue.”

Havertz will be hoping to start when Chelsea FC take on defending champions Liverpool FC in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

“Of course they is one of the best teams in the world,” Havertz continued.

“We show respect but we are a very great team as well. It will be a very hard game but for them also. We will work hard and I think we will have a chance to take points.”

The Blues are aiming to try and challenge for the top-flight crown this season after they came fourth in Lampard’s first campaign in charge last season.

The west London side have not lifted the Premier League trophy since their triumph under Antonio Conte back in 2017.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip