Frank Lampard sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz (Photo: Screengrab)

Frank Lampard has told Chelsea FC fans that it is only a matter of time before Kai Havertz settles into life at Stamford Bridge.

The Germany international has been getting to grips with life in England after having completed his big-money move to Chelsea FC from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

Havertz arrives at Chelsea FC with a big reputation, with the young attacker having scored 46 goals in 150 games for Bayer Leverkusen before his transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher claimed that he was unsure of where Havertz’s best position is for the Blues after he made his first two Premier League appearances of the season against Brighton and Liverpool FC.

However, Blues boss Lampard has insisted that he knows exactly where the 21-year-old will fit into his plans at Stamford Bridge and says it is only a matter of time before Havertz starts finding his feet at the west London club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mail, Lampard said: “He played lots off the right for Leverkusen and I have my own vision going forward. The key now is getting him fit.

“Kai, with the situation we are in we aren’t in a position where we can wait.

“We need to get him fit, and it’ll become very clear why he’s here.”

After their disappointing 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC at the weekend, Chelsea FC will aim to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on West Bromwich Albion away from home on Saturday night.

The Blues are aiming to try and challenge for the Premier League title this season after they finished in fourth place in the table in Lampard’s first campaign last term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip