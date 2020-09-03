Chelsea FC close to sealing £90m deal to sign Kai Havertz - report

Chelsea FC are finally closing in on the signing of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, say reports

Thursday 3 September 2020, 04:45 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard

Chelsea FC are closing in on the signing of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen in a £90m deal, according to reports in the British media.

The London Evening Standard is reporting that the Blues are finally close to getting a deal over the line for the talented German attacker after weeks of negotiations with the Bundesliga club.

The same story claims that Chelsea FC are poised to pay an initial £72m for the 21-year-old midfielder, in a deal that will take their summer spending beyond the £200m mark.

According to the article, Havertz has agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with the west London side, and he is poised to become the seventh new signing at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea FC have already wrapped up deals for Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr and Xavier Mbuyamba this summer.

The same story also claims that Chelsea FC’s summer spending will not stop with the addition of Havertz, because the Blues also remain on the lookout for a top goalkeeper to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga.

It’s claimed that Chelsea FC have already had a £14m bid for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy rejected, but they are set to return with a second offer.

Havertz is widely considered to be one of the most promising young attacking midfielders in Europe, with the German having scored 12 goals and made six assists in 30 Bundesliga games last season.

Chelsea FC, who finished fourth in the Premier League last term, will kick off their new season with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on 14 September.

