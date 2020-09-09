Chelsea FC’s Premier League rivals sent warning about Kai Havertz

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Pat Nevin believes that new Chelsea FC signing Kai Havertz has the talent to leave opposition defenders “scratching their heads” this season.

The Blues finally confirmed a deal to sign Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen last week after months of speculation linking the Germany international with a transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Havertz, 21, is widely regarded as one of the top young attacking talents in European football, with the German having netted 18 goals in 45 games across all competitions last term.

Blues fans will be excited about the prospect of seeing Havertz line up for the west London side this season as he joins a number of other new signings at Stamford Bridge such as Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech.

Former Chelsea FC star Nevin feels that the signing of Havertz will end up being an excellent one and he is tipping the young attacker to enjoy a strong debut season in the Premier League.

Writing in his column for Chelsea FC’s website, Nevin said: “Some people think that building a football team is like a big complicated jigsaw puzzle.

“Looking at the signing of Kai Havertz, Chelsea may well have just found what could be the most important piece – one that makes the entire picture make sense.

“The problem with this analogy is that our latest new kid on the block is not one single piece, he is a whole bunch of pieces that can be fitted in just about anywhere to make everything look better.

“There is another great asset, however. His youthfulness is allied to the fact he has plenty of experience squeezed into those few years.

“He comes with four first-team campaigns under his belt and also seven caps for the German national team already, as well as Champions League and Europa League experience.

“You do not get that sort of history unless you are a superb player with exceptional football intelligence, so bringing such a player to Stamford Bridge is a no-brainer.”

Nevin added: “Frank has added another piece to the puzzle and obviously we will only see what it looks like all together when the season starts.

“It is safe to say Kai Havertz will be a central piece and will likely leave opposition defences scratching their heads.

“He poses so many different questions it will take them a long time to figure him out, if indeed they ever do.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday night.

Frank Lampard is looking to guide Chelsea FC towards a Premier League title challenge this season after the Blues finished in fourth place in the table last term to seal a spot in the Champions League.

Chelsea FC ended last season without a trophy after they were beaten by Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley at the start of last month.

