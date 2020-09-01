Sky Sports reporter gives Kai Havertz update for Chelsea FC fans

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are finally closing in on the signing of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, according to Sky Sports News reporter Jim White.

The Blues have been heavily linked with a move to sign the Germany international this summer as Frank Lampard looks to add some attacking depth to his squad ahead of his second campaign in charge.

Havertz, 21, is widely considered to be one of European football’s top young attacking talents, and the forward scored 12 goals and made six assists in 30 Bundesliga games last term.

Chelsea FC are believed to be on the lookout for further signings this summer despite the fact that they have been one of the busiest clubs in the current transfer market in the Premier League.

Now, respected Sky Sports News reporter White has claimed that the west London side are now closing in on a deal to sign Havertz this summer.

Posting on Twitter on Monday afternoon, White wrote: “Top source tells me Kai Havertz to @ChelseaFC ‘now very close – could be just days away.'”

Chelsea FC have already signed Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr this summer.

The Blues are aiming to mount a Premier League title challenge this season as they bid to try and win the trophy for the first time since their most recent triumph under Antonio Conte back in 2017.

Chelsea FC will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on 14 September.

