Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: This will be Chelsea FC’s most important player next season

N’Golo Kante will be Chelsea FC’s most important player under Frank Lampard next season, according to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

The French midfielder endured an injury-hit campaign last term under Lampard and he was limited to just 22 appearances in the Premier League for the west London club.

Chelsea FC have been very busy in the summer transfer market, with the west London side having moved quickly to bring in the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell ahead of Lampard’s second season in charge.

Werner arrives at Chelsea FC with a big reputation after his prolific form for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga over the last few seasons.

However, former Chelsea FC star Hasselbaink believes that Kante will end proving to be the most important player for the Blues next season despite the influx of new signings at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Hasselbaink said: “Kante will be Chelsea’s most important player this season.

“Chelsea are going to attack and be so dominant so I would like to see him a lot more behind the ball than in front of the ball.

“If he can rediscover his form, like it was in the first season under Antonio Conte, or like it was when he was at Leicester, then Chelsea will do really well.”

Kante made a total of 27 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea FC last season in Lampard’s first campaign in charge at the club.

Chelsea FC will be aiming to try and challenge for the Premier League title next season after they finished in fourth place in the table last term.

The Blues, who have not won the title since 2017 under Antonio Conte, will begin their Premier League campaign with a clash against Brighton and Hove Albion away from home on 14 September.

