Jurgen Klopp delivers verdict on Chelsea FC’s summer spending

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has warned Chelsea FC that it will take time for their new signings to adapt to life at Stamford Bridge following their summer spending spree.

The Blues have been one of the busiest clubs in the summer transfer window so far, with Frank Lampard’s side having brought in seven new players ahead of the new campaign.

Chelsea FC have signed the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva this summer as Lampard prepares for his second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, have been significantly quieter in the summer transfer window, with the Reds having so far only brought in left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos.

The Reds still have plenty of time to add to their squad this summer, with the transfer window not set to close until 5 October.

However, Klopp has admitted that the coronavirus pandemic and its financial implications have affected Liverpool FC’s transfer strategy this summer.

“We live in a world at the moment with a lot of uncertainty,” said Klopp.

“For some clubs it seems to be less important how uncertain the future is – owned by countries, owned by oligarchs, that’s the truth.

“We’re a different kind of club. We got to the Champions League final two years ago, we won it last year, and became Premier League champions last season by being the club we are, by being led the way we are led.

“We cannot just change it overnight and say, ‘So now we want to behave like Chelsea, now we want to behave like them’, now they’ve signed a lot of players.

“That can be an advantage, of course, but that means they have to fit together pretty quickly as well. It’s not only about bringing quality in.

“You cannot bring in the 11 best players in the world and just hope a week later they play the best football they ever will play.

“It’s about working together on the training ground. That will probably be an advantage for us. We’ve worked quite a while with each other, but I know people don’t want to hear that.

“But we did it last year, pretty much that way. For our reasons, club reasons, we always want to improve, we always want to improve the squad, but there are different ways.”

Liverpool FC will kick off their Premier League title defence with a home clash against newly-promoted Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC will start their new top-flight campaign with a trip to face Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday night as they bid to start their season on a positive note.

