Frank Lampard wants Chelsea FC to make one more push to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United before the transfer deadline, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mirror is claiming that Lampard has not given up hope of Chelsea FC completing a deal to land Rice this summer despite the Blues having already brought in eight new signings in the current window.

The same story also says that Rice, 21, moving to Chelsea FC from West Ham could pave the way for midfielder Jorginho to make the switch to Arsenal before the deadline on 5 October.

According to the same story, Lampard remains a “huge admirer” of the midfielder and has made Rice one of his top transfer targets this summer.

However, the same article also claims that West Ham United remain “adamant” that they will not sell Rice in the current transfer window and Chelsea FC know that it would take a massive bid to tempt the east London club into a deal.

It is claimed that Arsenal are watching developments closely because Mikel Arteta is still keen to add to his midfield this summer, with Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey and Lyon star Houssem Aouar his top targets.

According to the same story, midfielder Jorginho could be allowed to leave Chelsea FC this summer as the west London club attempt to balance the books after their busy transfer window.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are currently preparing for their crunch Premier League showdown away to Liverpool FC at Anfield on Monday night.

