‘It’s a good problem’: Frank Lampard reacts to Chelsea FC stars’ displays

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has admitted that he has a “good” selection problem at Chelsea FC when it comes to the attacking players at his disposal.

Lampard watched his side bounce back from their 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC at the weekend by claiming a thumping 6-0 victory over Barnsley at Stamford Bridge in the League Cup third round on Wednesday night.

Kai Havertz netted his first professional hat-trick during the game, while Tammy Abraham, Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud all also got on the score-sheet.

Abraham started the game up front for the Blues and was replaced by Giroud in the 72nd minute in west London, while new signing Timo Werner remained on the bench.

Lampard was delighted by the input shown by both Giroud and Abraham on Wednesday night and he has admitted that he is thrilled at the range of attacking options at his disposal this season.

“It’s a good problem, I’m delighted for both strikers today,” said Lampard after the game.

“Tammy’s work rate and quality, his goal and his assists were brilliant. He hasn’t had too many games in this period, pre-season-wise, so it’s good for him to get those minutes under his belt.

“Oli, similar in terms of impact when he came one. He could have had a couple of assists and goals.

“And then having Timo gives me options with different attributes to each other. All competitive in a good way but different options, for sure.”

Lampard will now start to prepare his Chelsea FC side for their Premier League clash against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday evening as they look to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC will then take on Crystal Palace, Southampton and Manchester United in their next three games in the English top flight.

The Blues finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last season and without a trophy.

