Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has insisted that he was happy with Kai Havertz’s Chelsea FC debut after he helped the Blues kick off their Premier League campaign with a 3-1 win at Brighton on Monday night.

Havertz made his first Premier League start for the Blues on the south coast after having completed his big-money move to Stamford Bridge from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old played 80 minutes of the top flight clash and finished the game with a pass completion percentage of 88.9 as he helped the Blues to kick off their campaign with a win.

Jorginho handed Chelsea FC the lead from the penalty spot in the first half, before the Blues were pegged back shortly after the break through Leandro Trossard’s equaliser.

However, the scoreline was level for just 100 seconds, with Reece James drilling home a superb goal to put Chelsea FC in front again, and Kurt Zouma then fired in from a corner to wrap up the three points.

Asked to rate Havertz’s display after the final whistle, Lampard insisted that he was encouraged by the Germany international’s performance.

Lampard said: “I liked him. It’s not a game where you come away and say ‘there’s 10 vintage moments’ but I thought there were moments of big quality and calmness.

“It’s a big ask [to settle in immediately] there’s lot on his shoulders for the singing that he was he’s young and coming into a new league.

“He plays the game at such a quality and the way in which he receives the ball. We saw a few glimpses of that.

“We saw him sprint back 80 yards to make a tackle after giving the ball away. Everything I’ve seen in terms of his character is spot on.

“His quality will come through. It’s asking a lot for him tonight but we saw glimpses. We’re going to see a lot more of him, I think he’s a hugely talented young player.”

Timo Werner also made his first start for the Blues and the German was brought down in the box by Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan to give Jorginho the chance to score from the penalty spot.

Discussing Werner’s display, Lampard added: “I love the way Timo pops up in different areas.

“He’s not a front man that attaches to centre-backs. Sometimes he can start from a bit deeper and we saw that with the burst of pace [for the penalty] the ball was overplayed but he still got there.

“He has that about him. He’s got a real hunger to score goals. I think we saw a lot of signs of what he’s going to bring.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host defending champions Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge.

