Frank Lampard has insisted that he has “no doubt” that Kai Havertz has what it takes to become a key player for Chelsea FC in the coming years.

The Germany international is one of seven new signings to have arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer as the Blues moved quickly to bolster their squad ahead of Lampard’s second campaign in charge.

Havertz arrives at Stamford Bridge with a big reputation, with the 21-year-old winger having score 18 goals in 45 games for Bayer Leverkusen last season.

The attacking midfielder, who has also scored one goal in seven appearances for the German national team, will be hoping to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League and help the Blues to challenge for the top flight trophy this season.

Lampard has now revealed that he has been delighted by the attitude shown by Havertz during his first few weeks as a Chelsea FC player and he is hoping that he will develop into a Blues great in the seasons to come.

Speaking before Chelsea FC’s clash with Liverpool FC on Sunday, Lampard said: “I was able to have some conversations with Kai as the buying process happened.

“I did as much watching of him as a player as I could and by that time Timo Werner had arrived at the club and Timo and Kai are pretty close, so I could ask him quite a lot about Kai.

“They play in the national team together so we had some very good background on him, and I was very struck by the first conversations I had with Kai, by his humility and how he is as a person.

“It [the humility] comes with the idea that they just want to improve and come here and be a success. I know he has great talent and I have seen that in the first week that he has been here.

“It is important to be clear that before the Brighton game he had trained for four or five days and two or three of those were the build up to a game, when you can’t even work that hard.

“The fitness levels for Kai were very difficult and they are only going to get better and they will get better very quickly.

“I have certainly seen big parts of his talent and the same as with Timo, I have no doubt the impact he is going to have here as a Chelsea player.”

Havertz scored a total of 46 goals in 150 games for Bayer Leverkusen before completing his transfer to Chelsea FC on 4 September.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday evening when they travel to face West Bromwich Albion away from home.

The west London side are aiming to challenge for the title this season after they ended up in fourth place in the table in Lampard’s first campaign in charge last term.

