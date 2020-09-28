‘He gave us everything I wanted’: Frank Lampard raves about Chelsea FC star

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Photo: Nike)

Frank Lampard heaped praise on Callum Hudson-Odoi after he came off the bench to help inspire Chelsea FC to come from three goals down and earn a 3-3 draw at West Brom on Saturday night.

Chelsea FC found themselves 3-0 down within 30 minutes at The Hawthorns after Callum Robinson netted twice and Kyle Bartley put the hosts three goals up before the break.

Lampard opted to introduce both Hudson-Odoi and Cesar Azpilicueta at half-time and the pair both helped to inspire the west London side to earn a point.

Hudson-Odoi scored Chelsea FC’s second goal after Mason Mount had pulled one back for the Blues in the 55th minute.

And Tammy Abraham netted the key equaliser for the Blues in the third minute of second-half stoppage time as the west London side managed to earn a point from the game.

Hudson-Odoi is yet to start a game in the Premier League this season but he has made two appearances from the bench for the Blues.

And Lampard admitted that he was delighted by the way the England international performed on Saturday night.

“Callum gave us everything that I wanted,” said Lampard.

“He gets his goal from giving us something different and that’s what he needs to do because that’s the impact he can have for us.

“It has to be consistent but he’s given himself a great platform to continue in that vein because he’ll be very important for us if he does.”

Chelsea FC will return to League Cup action on Tuesday night when they take on Tottenham in the round of 16 away from home.

After that, the Blues will take on Crystal Palace at home in the Premier League on Saturday.

