Frank Lampard talks up ‘really exciting’ Chelsea FC signing

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has described Kai Havertz as a “really exciting” signing for Chelsea FC.

The west London side finally completed a deal to bring the talented young German forward to Stamford Bridge from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month after having been strongly linked with the attacking midfielder for months.

Havertz, 21, is widely regarded as one of European football’s most exciting young attacking talents and he scored 18 goals in 45 games in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen last season.

Chelsea FC fans will be hoping to see the German adapt quickly to the rigours of English football as the Blues aim to try and challenge for the Premier League title in Lampard’s second season in charge.

Lampard has now revealed his delight at seeing Chelsea FC complete a deal for Havertz, who could make his Blues debut when they take on Brighton in their first game of the season on Monday night.

“Kai is a really exciting signing for myself and for the club first and foremost,” said Lampard.

“He is a player I have been aware of for a long time and as a fellow attacking midfield player, I have paid particular attention to those type of players for some time.

“I was aware of his talent and in conjunction with the club, we know how we want to go forward and look to improve in the right areas, and for players who are going to be here hopefully to improve and mature, but are already at a very high level, he absolutely fitted the bill for us, so I am delighted to have him.”

Discussing Havertz’s best position, Lampard continued: “I know he is hungry to score goals and make assists so I have already had those conversations with him, but I do think we are quite different in our styles.

“Kai can probably start in more forward areas than I started in. I liked to come from deep as a midfield player, and a lot of Kai’s really good play in the last few seasons as he has broken through at Leverkusen has been in a slightly advanced number 10 role, or slightly wider areas or more in a striker kind of area of late.

“So I think there are differences in our game and styles but in terms of what we try to bring to the team, it is pretty similar in terms of productivity in goals and assists.

“Michael Ballack was a a good player for us in terms of what he contributed and we have all got really good memories of Bally when he was at the club and what he did for us, but Kai is going to be his own player and his own person.

“He has his own style and he is very unique in terms of that, which really excites me to work with him, in terms of him going forward.”

Havertz is one of seven new signings at Stamford Bridge this summer ahead of the new campaign.

The Blues have also brought in Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr and Xavier Mbuyamba ahead of the new campaign.

There is still time for the west London side to add some further signings to their squad, with the summer transfer window not scheduled to close until 5 October.

