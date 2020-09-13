Timo Werner (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Frank Lampard believes that Chelsea FC’s strong desire to bring Timo Werner to Stamford Bridge this summer helped to convince the German to seal a move to the club ahead of the likes of Liverpool FC and Manchester City.

Werner, 24, is one of seven new signings at Stamford Bridge this summer after Chelsea FC moved quickly to bolster their squad ahead of Lampard’s second season in charge.

The Germany international is highly rated as one of the best young attacking talents in European football, and he completed his move to Chelsea FC from RB Leipzig back in June.

Werner scored 34 goals in 45 games for Leipzig in all competitions last season and he had been linked with a move to Liverpool FC and Manchester City before his switch to Chelsea FC was confirmed.

Now, Lampard has lifted the lid on how the Blues managed to convince the young German attacker that a transfer to Stamford Bridge was the right choice for him this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Lampard said: “You understand when it is the competition with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City that you need to state your best case to the player.

“I think having been that player at one point, the idea as a manager is to try and sell the club and how I want to move forward.

“Petr (Cech) in his role does the same and I do that to the best of my ability when I speak to players.

“With a player like Timo, we were very, very keen to bring him in. He needs to feel that from us, I loved everything he said to me in those kinds of conversations. And the same with all those kinds of players that I have spoken to.

“I think that the manager-player conversation is really important because our relationship needs to be good and positive going forward.

“All you can do is do your best as a club because you know the competition is doing their best, so I think we can be happy that we have brought in players of their level. That is just how we tried to work.”

Werner could make his debut for Chelsea FC on Monday night when the Blues take on Brighton and Hove Albion away from home in their Premier League opener.

Lampard is aiming to steer Chelsea FC towards a title challenge in the Premier League this term after they finished fourth and qualified for the Champions League last season.

The Blues have not won the Premier League since 2017.

