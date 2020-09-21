Frank Lampard: What I really thought of Chelsea FC’s loss to Liverpool FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has insisted that he was encouraged by Chelsea FC’s defending despite their 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

The Blues headed into the game looking to make it back to back wins in the top flight after the west London side secured a 3-1 victory at Brighton in their opener.

However, with the score at 0-0, Blues defender Andreas Christensen was sent off just before the break after he was adjudged to have fouled Sadio Mane as he raced through on goal.

Liverpool FC made the numerical advantage count in the second half, and Mane scored twice in four second-half minutes to wrap up an important win for Liverpool FC.

Despite the disappointment of a home defeat, Lampard insisted that he was heartened by the performance at the back from the Blues and feels that there are plenty of positives for his side to take from the game.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Lampard said: “I am happier today in many ways than after Brighton.

“I saw spirit and desire to defend, the midfield giving everything. Players should take heart, it’s how we go forward from now.

“With new faces we have got a month or so in pre-season. With the way we defended, I am very happy.

“We have to have time. Our process starts here. Our objectives and expectations are higher, but I saw a lot of character and spirit.”

Lampard continued: “For chances the first half was very even. The red card changes the face of the game, the talk I do at half-time, it forces me into a reshuffle and it was always going to be difficult after that.

“I think it could be given or not. I was perhaps surprised it was given as a yellow first. If it was given as a red straight away and you continue with that.”

Chelsea FC will now look to dust themselves down as they prepare for their League Cup third-round clash against Barnsley on Wednesday night.

After that, the Blues will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday evening when they travel to West Bromwich Albion.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, will take on Arsenal at Anfield in their next Premier League game on Monday night next week.

