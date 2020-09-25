Frank Lampard talks up new Chelsea FC signing after brilliant performance

Kai Havertz (Photo: Screengrab)

Frank Lampard lavished praise on Kai Havertz after the new Chelsea FC signing scored his first professional hat-trick in the 6-0 thrashing of Barnsley in the League Cup on Thursday night.

The Germany international has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen at the start of September as one of a host of new signings at the west London club.

The 21-year-old has started both of Chelsea FC’s games in the Premier League and he was also selected for the League Cup clash at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night as the Blues ran riot and booked their spot in the fourth round.

Havertz arrives at Stamford Bridge with a promising reputation after having 46 goals in 150 games for Bayer Leverkusen across four seasons.

Lampard was delighted by the attacker’s performance on Wednesday night as Havertz announced himself as a Chelsea FC player in style.

Speaking after the game, Lampard said: “I’m delighted with Kai, it was everything I wanted the night to be for him.

“I said it at the last two games, Kai has had no sort of pre-season and obviously signing for the club I think at the same time took a few days out of him as well.

“So tonight was a great exercise for him, another game to see how we want to work off the ball, he could be part of that, he makes the recovery tackle for Ross [Barkley’s] goal, but then to also just have some freedom on the ball and roaming central areas behind Tammy [Abraham].

“The combinations he had with Tammy, the way he grew into the game, got confidence, gets his three goals.

“I’m very happy for Kai, the first of many for him.”

Havertz will be hoping to be involved when Chelsea FC return to Premier League action with a trip to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday evening.

The west London side, who finished fourth in the table and without a trophy last season, will be looking to get back to winning ways in the top flight after they suffered a 2-0 loss to defending champions Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

