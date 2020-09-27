Frank Lampard updates Chelsea FC fans on Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Frank Lampard has told Chelsea FC fans that the Blues are taking special care of Christian Pulisic as the American works his way back to fitness from injury.

The USA international is yet to feature for the Blues at all this season after he picked up a hamstring injury in the FA Cup final clash against Arsenal at Wembley back in August.

Pulisic was one of Chelsea FC’s standout players in the second half of last season following the return of top-flight football in the summer, with the playmaker having scored 11 goals in 34 games for the Blues in all competitions.

The 22-year-old has been working on his fitness levels behind the scenes at Cobham in recent weeks as he bids to make himself available for selection once again.

The American missed a large portion of last season due to injury struggles and Lampard has told Chelsea FC fans that the Blues are keen not to rush him back to action too soon.

Speaking before Chelsea FC’s trip to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday night, Lampard said: “They [Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic] are both training with us now which is good news, and we hope to have them in proper match contention over the next week or two.”

Lampard continued: “There is always a concern about player fitness when their history shows there has been injuries, and you try to find the right way and right balance to get the best out of Christian, which we saw in big periods last year.

“You make sure you don’t over-cook him and leave him susceptible to injury, and particularly with a player of his explosive pace and balance that is a fine line.

“We are working on that and Christian is very open to that. He wants to play, he is so hungry and he is very nearly fit now but it is certainly something we will have to manage this season.

“We have all seen the talent and it is something I want to get right. I am not saying it is a fundamental, chronic issue, it is not, but we want as many minutes of the great Christian we saw last season on the pitch.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday next weekend with a home clash against Crystal Palace.

Before that, the Blues will switch their attentions back to League Cup affairs and their fourth-round clash against Tottenham Hotspur away from home on Tuesday night.

