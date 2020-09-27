Frank Lampard issues warning to Chelsea FC players ahead of Tottenham clash

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has warned his Chelsea FC players that they will need to step their game up when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup fourth round next week.

The former England midfielder watched his Blues side come from three goals down to claim a 3-3 draw against West Bromwich Albion in a thrilling Premier League game at The Hawthorns on Saturday evening.

Chelsea FC had found themselves 3-0 down inside 27 minutes of the clash after two goals from Callum Robinson and one from Kyle Bartley.

However, the west London side fought back in the second half and strikes from Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham earned Lampard’s side a point from the Premier League clash.

The Blues have been in stuttering form in the Premier League and they have only won one of their opening three games in the top flight.

Lampard is now preparing his side for their trip to face London rivals Spurs in the League Cup on Tuesday night, before the Blues return to Premier League affairs with a home clash against Crystal Palace next Saturday.

And the Chelsea FC manager has warned his side that they have plenty of work to do before the clashes against their London rivals.

Speaking to BBC Sport after Saturday’s game, Lampard said: “We have two big games coming up against Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

“I expect to see an improvement in our performances. But in terms of team fitness, it won’t be until after the international break that I expect to see us up to our real level, especially in terms of on the ball, because we haven’t had time to work on that yet.”

Reflecting on the result at The Hawthorns as a whole, Lampard added: “It is two points lost at the end of the day – and that’s no disrespect to West Brom.

“You come here and you know the transition and any mistakes would be something they would jump on – that and set pieces. You can’t legislate for the mistakes that there were today.

“It was mistakes, clear mistakes [that cost us]. You can have as many meetings as you want but with those mistakes you give yourself a mountain to climb. [We lacked] a bit if urgency in the team.”

Chelsea FC finished fourth and without a trophy last term.

