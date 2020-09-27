Gary Lineker responds to Chelsea FC’s thrilling 3-3 draw at West Brom

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to offer his thoughts after Chelsea FC came from three goals down to claim a thrilling 3-3 draw against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday evening.

The Blues found themselves 3-0 down before half-time at The Hawthorns after two goals from Callum Robinson and a strike from Kyle Bartley put the hosts 3-0 up inside 27 minutes.

Chelsea FC dominated for much of the game and they pulled a goal back in the 55th minute when Mason Mount scored from 20 yards.

Callum Hudson-Odoi then came off the bench to score another goal for the Blues in the 70th minute to set up a tense finale.

Tammy Abraham then secured an unlikely point for the west London side when he scored from close range in the third minute of stoppage time after Mount’s shot had been saved.

England legend Lineker chimed in after the final whistle to point out that it was some of Chelsea FC’s home-grown players who secured the victory, despite the Blues having spent big in the summer transfer window.

Posting on Twitter, Lineker wrote: “Another crazily entertaining game. And for all the millions @ChelseaFC have spent, it was their home grown boys that salvaged them a point.”

The result means that Chelsea FC have won just one of their opening three games in the Premier League and it left them in sixth place in the top-flight table.

The west London side are in League Cup action on Tuesday night when they travel to face London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round.

