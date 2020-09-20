Frank Lampard issues Chelsea FC rallying cry ahead of Liverpool FC clash

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has warned his Chelsea FC side that they are in for a stern test of their Premier League title credentials when they take on Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues are gearing up for their second Premier League game of the new season after having won their opener away to Brighton and Hove Albion 3-1 last week.

Goals from Jorginho, Reece James and Kurt Zouma secured the three points for the west London side on the south coast as they made a winning start to the new season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC also kicked off their campaign with a win last weekend when they secured a thrilling 4-3 victory over newly-promoted Leeds United at Anfield.

Chelsea FC are aiming to try and challenge for the Premier League title this season and the west London side have been very busy in the summer transfer window, adding seven new players to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Lampard accepts that Chelsea FC are facing the “best team in the country” from last season in the form of Liverpool FC this Sunday, but he feels that his Blues team have what it takes to beat the Reds.

“This is not a game about making a statement,” said Lampard.

“It’s the second game of the season, and we were probably in pre-season zone in terms of our fitness at Brighton because of quarantine and international breaks.

“Now we take on the best team in the country last season. It’s a nice challenge for us to go head to head with them. They were the outstanding team last year, and we competed in every game against them.

“They will always give you a tough match, and we will have to push the limits and try and close that gap. That’s the challenge in front of us.

“As a player I always felt that adrenaline and feeling for a game at this level, and it’s the same for a coach. I know we’re going up against a great team, I’m going up against a fantastic coach, so you want to do well.

“When I was playing the games were ultra-competitive and very difficult for us. In modern-day terms it looks slightly different because Liverpool have been fighting to win the league, and last year they did.

“We are now trying to improve and close that gap, and that competitiveness is what the Premier League is all about.”

Chelsea FC – who finished fourth last season – are in League Cup action on Wednesday night when they take on Barnsley in the third round at Stamford Bridge.

After that, the Blues will switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their trip to West Bromwich Albion in the top flight on Saturday evening.