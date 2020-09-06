Robbie Savage predicts where Chelsea FC and Man United will finish

Former Birmingham City midfielder Robbie Savage (Photo: BT Sport)

Robbie Savage is tipping Manchester United to finish as runners-up to Liverpool FC in the Premier League table this season, with Chelsea FC coming third.

The Red Devils are looking to mount a serious challenge for the top-flight title this season after they ended up in third place and without a trophy last term.

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since 2013 and they have so far only signed midfielder Donny van de Beek in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, will also be expected to challenge for the title in Lampard’s second campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have been very busy in the summer transfer window, after having brought in seven new signings ahead of the new campaign including the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz.

However, former midfielder Savage reckons that Liverpool FC will successfully defend their title this season, with Manchester United coming second and Chelsea FC third.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mirror, Savage said of Manchester United: “I can’t wait to see United’s midfield three of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and new signing Donny van de Beek supplying the ammunition for Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial.

“Add a world-class centre-back and a top-class goalscorer and they will be the real deal.”

Tipping Chelsea FC to finish third, Savage added: “Owner Roman Abramovich means business – he’s given manager Frank Lampard £230m to spend this summer and Chelsea have brought in serious quality.

“Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr will build on Lampard’s excellent first season in charge – but he needs a world-class goalkeeper.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last season behind Manchester United in third.

Chelsea FC will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion later this month, while Manchester United will host Crystal Palace on 19 September at Old Trafford.

