Mason Mount reacts to Chelsea FC’s summer signings

Mason Mount has insisted that he is relishing the chance to compete with the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner in the Chelsea FC team this season.

The Blues have been one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League this season, with the west London side having made seven new signings ahead of the new campaign so far.

Chelsea FC have brought in the likes of Havertz, Werner, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech this summer as Frank Lampard gears up for his second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Mount, who was a regular fixture in the starting line-up at Stamford Bridge last season, will now be competing with the Blues’ new signings for a starting spot this term as Chelsea FC look to mount a Premier League title challenge.

However, the England international has insisted that he is looking forward to the challenge of the increased competition for places and says that it is no surprise that Chelsea FC have been so active in the summer transfer window.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Mount said: “You look at our team now and some brilliant, world class players have come in and that keeps the competition high.

“Everyone is pushing for places and that’s what you want at a club like this. You want the competition to be there because it keeps standards high.

“When you’re in this building, you’re competing straight away. Chelsea is a massive club so they are always going to sign top players.

“You know that’s going to happen. We’re all competing and the gaffer wants high standards in training. I love competing against my team-mates, we all love it.”

Mount added: “I think it’s normal. Players are going to come in. When you have those players coming in, they’re always going to help the team.

“There’s always going to be that little bit of a feeling that they could be coming in to your position. But with me, I’m always positive and up for the challenge.”

Mount will be hoping to be involved when Chelsea FC kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday night.

The west London side will be looking to challenge for the title this term after they finished fourth and without a trophy under Lampard last season.

