Danny Murphy: This is Chelsea FC’s most important summer signing

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Danny Murphy believes that Chelsea FC’s signing of Thiago Silva on a free transfer represents the Blues most “clever” piece of transfer business this summer.

The west London side have been one of the busiest teams in the Premier League in the summer transfer window, with the Blues having wrapped up seven new signings ahead of Frank Lampard’s second season in charge.

As well as bringing in experienced defender Silva on a free transfer after he left PSG, the Blues have also signed Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz, Malang Sarr and Xavier Mbuyamba this summer.

Silva, 35, can add some much-needed experience to Chelsea FC’s backline as Lampard looks for his side to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Murphy has been impressed by Chelsea FC’s aggressive transfer business as a whole, but he reckons that Silva could end up being the key addition for the Blues this season.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Murphy said: “Chelsea’s recruitment of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva is a real statement of intent even before Friday’s confirmation of £75m German international midfielder Kai Havertz.

“Thiago is probably the most clever business. He showed at PSG he is a leader, a winner, exactly what Chelsea were missing.

“He’ll be great for young goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga who needs that experience in front of him.

“A new backline Chelsea back line of Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Silva and Chilwell has real pedigree and Premier League know-how.”

Chelsea FC will begin their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on 14 September.

The Blues are looking to try and mount a serious title challenge this season after they ended up in fourth place and without a trophy last term in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

They have not won the title since 2017 under Antonio Conte and they lost the FA Cup final to Arsenal last month.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip