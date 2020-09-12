Pat Nevin predicts where Chelsea FC will finish this season

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Pat Nevin is backing Chelsea FC to finish third in the Premier League table this season behind Manchester City and Liverpool FC.

The Blues are preparing for their second season under Lampard at Stamford Bridge after having made major changes to their squad in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea FC have been by far the busiest of the top teams in the Premier League this summer, with the Blues having brought in seven new signings so far.

The west London side have strengthened their squad with the additions of the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz.

After having finished in fourth place in the Premier League last season, the Blues will be aiming to try and push for the Premier League title this term as they look to try and win the trophy for the first time since 2017.

Former Chelsea FC star Nevin feels that the Blues will be able to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool FC at the top of the table this term, but he feels that they will end up in third place.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Nevin said: “You have got the top two and Chelsea will be nipping at their heels.

“It is not just the fact they have spent money, it is the way they have done it – having Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to go with Christian Pulisic is kind of scary, but probably more for the next three or four seasons as opposed to this one because they will need to settle in.

“So, they are looking good. Everyone knows their problem has been defensively, and the centre-back position might still be one.

“A lot of people say goalkeeper is as well – and it may be – but I don’t think it is the reason they conceded so many goals last season; that was a wider defensive issue.

“I have a feeling they may concede just as many this season, but will score a hell of a lot more.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday night.

The west London side will then take on defending champions Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 20 September.

