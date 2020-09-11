Frank Lampard delivers Christian Pulisic update for Chelsea FC fans

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has revealed that Christian Pulisic is in contention to play when Chelsea FC take on Brighton and Hove Albion in their Premier League opener on Monday.

The USA international has been out of action since pulling his hamstring in the second half of Chelsea FC’s 2-1 defeat by Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley back in August.

Pulisic enjoyed a strong end to the season last term after having struggled with injury problems over the winter.

He ended up scoring 11 goals in 34 games in the Premier League to help Lampard’s men secure a fourth-placed finish in the top flight and book their spot in the Champions League for next season.

Now, Lampard has revealed that Pulisic, along with Cesar Azpilicueta, has returned to full training with the Blues and should be available for selection for Monday’s trip to the south coast.

Asked if Pulisic and Azpilicueta were available to play, Lampard said: “Yeah, I’m certainly very happy to welcome them both back.

“They’ve both trained since yesterday [Wednesday], their first day fully training with the team.

“So they’re in contention for Monday, but I have to be careful.

“I have a squad to pick from, but the way they’re training and the attitude they’ve come back with, it looks like they are over those injuries at the time.

“Now I just have to make sure that I manage them both back in in their own ways.”

Chelsea FC will be looking to make a positive start to the new season when they take on Brighton on Monday night.

The Blues have been one of the most active teams in the Premier League during the summer transfer window, with Chelsea FC having signed seven new players ahead of Lampard’s second campaign in charge.

The west London side have brought in the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva so far this summer.

