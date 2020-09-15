Reece James sends message to Chelsea FC signings after 3-1 win at Brighton

Reece James (Photo: Nike)

Reece James insisted that Chelsea FC’s new summer signings will help to bring out the best in him and his team-mates after he was named as the man of the match in the Blues’ 3-1 win at Brighton on Monday night.

New arrivals Kai Havertz and Timo Werner both started the game on the south coast after the Blues made seven new additions to their squad in the summer transfer window.

After a quiet start to the game, Chelsea FC took the lead on the south coast when Jorginho converted his penalty in the 23rd minute after Timo Werner was fouled by Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan in the box.

Brighton made a bright start to the second half and equalised in the 54th minute when Leandro Trossard lashed home a brilliant shot into the bottom corner from long distance.

However, Chelsea FC took the lead once again just 100 seconds later when Reece James fired home an excellent shot into the top-right corner.

And the Blues extended their advantage when Kurt Zouma fired home James’ corner in the 66th minute at the Amex Stadium to wrap up the victory for the visitors.

Asked about Chelsea FC’s new signings after the game, James told BBC Sport: “They are great players and big names so good additions to the team. They will help us move forward.

“It’s going to put pressure on everyone and make everybody lift their game. There’s more competition in the team and better players so that will help us a lot.

“The aim in football is always to win. Luckily we got off to a good start so hopefully we can keep on improving.”

Reflecting on his man of the match award, James added: “Thank you, it was my first Premier League Man of the Match and my first Premier League goal and we got the three points so a good evening!”

Chelsea FC, who finished fourth in the table last term, will return to Premier League action on Sunday with a testing clash against defending champions Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have been one of the most active top sides in the Premier League this summer, with the west London club having brought in seven new players so far.

