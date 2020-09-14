Frank Lampard: Chelsea FC signings have lifted club to new levels

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard believes that Chelsea FC’s summer signings have helped to lift the west London club to new levels.

The west London side have been one of the busiest teams in the summer transfer window, with Lampard having brought in seven new signings so far.

Chelsea FC made no signings in the previous two transfer windows and they have made up for lost time this time around, with the Blues having signed the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell.

The Blues have also completed deals for Kai Havertz, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva and Xavier Mbuyamba this summer as Lampard looks to steer his side up the Premier League table.

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place last season after Lampard gave the club’s young players a chance to shine, with the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Reece James featuring regularly.

However, the Blues will now be aiming to climb the Premier League table and challenge the likes of Liverpool FC and Manchester City at the top this season.

And Lampard has now delivered his verdict on how he sees the season shaping up after their busy summer in the transfer market.

Speaking in an interview before Monday night’s clash at Brighton and Hove Albion, Lampard said: “I loved the nurturing last year, but I never wanted us to become an academy club,” he told Sky Sports. “That story is great for five minutes and those debuts when you hand them out are really nice. But then it moves very quickly to people asking if you can win games now.

“When you see the injection of players and what they can bring – they have all brought personality with them already – that should bring a level of competition that lifts the squad to new levels.

“My feeling and my senses suggest the players are feeling that, but we have to show that on the pitch, and it is my job to manage that and take us forward.

“Last year we spoke a lot about the transfer ban, and it was very relevant. To come fourth last year was a big achievement and it certainly felt that way with the competition around us. That’s done now, and now we are looking at whether we can get better, whether we can improve as a club?

“I’m a Chelsea fan and any fan should get excited about the type of players we have brought in. It’s something we had a long look at last year. The ban allowed us to look at areas we wanted to improve, the profile, type and age of player we wanted to improve us in the long term.

“It feels good because it has been work, it’s what you set out to do. Recruitment is a huge part of trying to be a club that is successful at the top of the Premier League.

“Liverpool and Manchester City are big examples of that, they have got big coaches and great players they have brought in at the right time. We’ve made positive moves, now it comes down to work and whether we can show it on the pitch.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action next weekend with a testing clash against defending champions Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

