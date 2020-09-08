Graeme Souness predicts where Chelsea FC and Man United will finish

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Graeme Souness is backing Liverpool FC to retain their Premier League title this season, with Manchester United and Chelsea FC finishing third and fourth once again.

The Reds were the standout team in the Premier League last term as they won the trophy in style with seven games left to play.

Jurgen Klopp’s men earned lots of praise for their solid performances throughout the campaign and they ended up a staggering 18 points ahead of Manchester City.

Manchester United, meanwhile, ended up in third place in the table in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge as the Red Devils secured their return to the Champions League.

Chelsea FC finished in fourth and level on points with Manchester United as Frank Lampard led the Blues to Champions League qualification in his first campaign in charge.

The Blues have been very busy in the summer transfer window, with Lampard having brought in seven new signings including Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell.

However, former Liverpool FC star Souness is predicting that this season’s top four will be a carbon copy of last terms.

Writing in his column for The Times, as quoted by the Daily Express, Souness said: “As it stands, Liverpool are the favourites for the title, but I don’t see them running away with it again. I would have loved to have seen Lionel Messi come in at Manchester City.

“I expect a bigger challenge, though, from United and Chelsea this time. United will be better with Donny van de Beek, but the goalkeeping situation may be an issue.

“Chelsea have signed well, but let’s see how quickly Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz settle in.

“Arguably the best striker of the Premier League era, Thierry Henry, initially found it difficult.

“Beyond that, I don’t see a title challenger. People are making noises about Arsenal, but I don’t see them being strong enough.

“If you’re asking me now, that’s my top four for next May: Liverpool, City, United and Chelsea.”

Liverpool FC will play Leeds United in their opening game of the season on Saturday evening at Anfield.

Chelsea FC will travel to Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday, while Manchester United will kick off their top-flight campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 19 September.

